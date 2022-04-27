Covid under control, but we will increase testing: Bommai tells PM

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday that the Covid-19 situation is “under control” in the state. However, the state government has decided to increase testing among other precautionary measures.

“We explained the situation in the state. Covid-19 is under control in Karnataka,” Bommai told reporters after attending a video conference with PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Positivity rate has increased in Bengaluru since April 9, Bommai said. “So, we’ll focus more on Bengaluru and increase testing. Daily 30,000 tests will be done - 10,000 in Bengaluru and 20,000 outside,” he said. “We will test patients already admitted in hospitals for SARI, ILI and other reasons. If they are found positive, then the samples will be sent for genome testing,” he added.

Also read: Karnataka makes masks mandatory, but no fines yet

The government will also keep an eye on international passengers landing in Bengaluru. “2 per cent of all international arrivals will be randomly tested, especially those coming from Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, South Korea and so on. They will be tele-tracked,” Bommai said.

Karnataka has 60 lakh vaccine doses in stock and the government will double down on vaccinating children aged 6-12 and 15-18 and adults aged 60 and above, Bommai said. “A big vaccination drive will be done,” he said. “For the 6-12 age group, we will do a campaign in schools to administer doses while giving a thrust on vaccinating the 15-18 cohort.”

PM Modi was told that Karnataka has over 50,000 beds in the government sector and over one lakh beds in the private sector. “There's a full stock of oxygen and we’re ready to face any emergency. We’ve also decided to add an additional 1,100 metric tonnes of oxygen to our existing capacity,” Bommai said.

“The PM said we could control the third wave because of good vaccination coverage compared with other nations. So, vaccination is the remedy along with precautionary measures while ensuring continuation of economic activities,” Bommai said, adding that Modi is not in favour of “unnecessary” curbs.

Based on Modi’s directives, Bommai said Karnataka will continue to enforce Covid-appropriate behaviour (CAB). “We will also conduct a fire safety audit in hospitals to prevent mishaps,” he said.

Check out DH's latest videos:

