Cow slaughter ban remains, but no ban on beef consumption, says Karnataka govt

The Karnataka Cabinet on Monday decided to promulgate an ordinance to give effect to an anti-cow slaughter law.

However, slaughter houses will continue to function and beef consumption will not be prohibited, Law Minister JC Madhuswamy said.

When the new law kicks in, there will be a blanket prohibition of slaughter of cows in the state.

"The anti-cow slaughter law is not new. We have had it for decades. Previously, there was a ban on slaughter of cows until the age of thirteen. We have just extended it with the intention that older cows should not be abandoned. Since the prohibition does not extend to buffaloes, there is no ban on beef consumption," Madhuswamy said, briefing reporters.

Also, in the earlier law, there was much scope for litigation on the age of the cows. The new legislation would put an end to such confusion, he said.

The government is also looking at building goshalas to ensure that aged cows that are not used for milching, do not become a burden on the farmer, Madhuswamy said.

The ordinance is likely to be sent to the Governor in a day's time, he added.

The Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Bill was passed in the Legislative Assembly, but not in the Legislative Council. That’s why the government will promulgate an ordinance.

“Cow is the root of India’s culture, faith and farmers’ livelihood,” Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chauhan said in a statement, expressing concern over the decline in the number of cows year-on-year. “All of us must rise above politics to help the growth of the state’s cattle assets. But, opposing this Bill for political reasons and misleading the public is intolerable,” he said.

Citing the 2019 Cattle Census figures, Chauhan said 2.38 lakh cows are slaughtered every year. “Every single day’s delay will lead to the slaughter of 662 cows. If it continues at this pace, we aren’t far away from a time when cows will only be read about in books,” he said.