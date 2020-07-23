Dakshina Kannada reports 218 fresh coronavirus positive cases; death toll reaches 99

With another seven deaths being reported on Thursday, Dakshina Kannada district’s total Covid-19 death toll now stands at 99. 218 patients tested positive for Coronavirus and the district’s number of infections increased to 4,214.

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh said that a 36-year-old man from Davangere, suffering from acute liver injury, acute kidney injury, among others, was admitted to a private hospital on July 16 and died on July 22. His throat swab tested positive for Covid-19.

A 69-year-old man from Bhatkal with cancer, cardiac ailment, renal failure was admitted to a private hospital on July 7 and failed to respond to the treatment and died on July 22. He too was confirmed with Covid-19 infection.

A 52-year-old man from Palakkadu in Kerala with diabetes was admitted to Covid Wenlock hospital on July 17 and died on July 22.

A 83-year-old man from Mangaluru suffering from blood pressure, pneumonia was admitted to a private hospital on July 13 and died on July 22. He too was tested positive for Covid-19.

A 73-year-old man from Mangaluru suffering from heart diseases, chronic kidney disease among others, was admitted to a private hospital on July 21 and died on July 22. His throat swab too tested positive for Covid-19.

A 58-year-old woman from Mangaluru, suffering from blood pressure, diabetes mellitus among others, was admitted to a private hospital on July 11 and died on July 22. Her throat swab too tested positive for Covid-19.

A 52-year-old man from Bantwak suffering from heart diseases, among others, was admitted to a private hospital on July 21 and died on July 22. His throat swab too tested positive for Covid-19.

162 fresh cases

The district recorded 218 fresh cases, including six police personnel from Moodbidri police station, and one constable from Puttur town police station on Thursday.

The deputy commissioner said, of the fresh cases, 110 persons suffering with symptoms of Influenza Like Illness (ILI), 16 with symptoms of Severe Acute Respiratory infection (SARI) had been tested positive for Covid-19.

Further, 36 persons who tested positive are the primary contacts of the already infected persons. The contact tracing of 57 persons infected are underway.