Coronavirus news live updates: Global coronavirus cases cross 15 million; Physical court hearings in India ruled out for at least 4 weeks

India records 37,724 new cases and 648 deaths on Wednesday as the nation's tally crossed 11.9 lakh. This is the second straight day that India recorded less than 40,000 cases. The Global tally has crossed 1.5 crores. The US remains the worst-hit and continues to see a surge in cases, with president Trump saying the virus "will get worse before it gets better." Stay tuned for more updates.