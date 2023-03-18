Days after inauguration by PM Modi, Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway flooded by light summer rains

Less than a week after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway during a visit to poll-bound Karnataka, commuters on Saturday reported waterlogging in pockets of the 118-km road, with many attributing the ‘hasty’ opening of the highway to its newfound woes.

Built at a cost of Rs 8,480 crore, the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway was expected to reduce the travel time between the two cities from around 3 hours to 75 minutes. However, commuters couldn’t reap this benefit on Saturday as overnight summer rains led to waterlogging in some areas, causing traffic snarls and delays.

#Bengaluru Light rainfall which happened overnight on #BengaluruMysuruExpressway has resulted in flooding near Ramanagara on Saturday (18-3-23). The expressway was inaugurated last week by PM Modi Few days back there were reports of bad roads on the newly built expressway. pic.twitter.com/eYJ7B5Wu7l — Kamran (@CitizenKamran) March 18, 2023

In particular, there was waterlogging near Sangabasavana Doddi between Ramanagara and Bidadi, the Indian Express reported, while NDTV reported bumper-to-bumper accidents resulting from the waterlogging.

“Soon after water started filling the underbridge, multiple accidents were reported. First was mine ... and then there were a series of bumper-to-bumper accidents involving seven to eight vehicles,” an agitated commuter told NDTV.

Frustrated commuters also took to social media to lash out at the Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government in Karnataka, as well as PM Modi, accusing them of prioritising optics before safety ahead of the polls in the southern state.

There is literally no point doing all this for elections. Cause some of us out here play "ennie meenie minie mo" while voting. Every political party is lowkey superficial, WE KNOW. Please don't harm people for votes #india #BengaluruMysuruExpressway https://t.co/F2Ve5unPhu — PixieDust (@ThePixieDusst) March 18, 2023

Modi Ji will inaugurate boat services on the Bangalore-Mysore expressway, which he inaugurated last week. pic.twitter.com/7D0xXSBn9h — Narundar (@NarundarM) March 18, 2023

Given the state of infrastructure, some even recalled last year's floods in Bengaluru, wondering if the city would have to face a similar situation again.

Light summer rains and Bengaluru starts flooding. No lessons learnt from the last year's floods. Looks like we have to prepare for devastating flood situations this year #Bengaluru #bangalorerains #BengaluruMysuruExpressway https://t.co/tKc9hql5Gz — Prabhat (@prabhatmilan) March 18, 2023

Opposition politicians, too, took the opportunity to take swipes at the BJP government, with Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge’s son Priyank Kharge accusing the saffron party of fooling people.

Like I said before, PM @narendramodi is inaugurating works that are incomplete. BJP thinks people of K’taka are fools? "Did PM Even Check...": Commuters Enraged As Newly-Opened Highway Floods - NDTV https://t.co/QuXQPcaGe3 — Priyank Kharge / ಪ್ರಿಯಾಂಕ್ ಖರ್ಗೆ (@PriyankKharge) March 18, 2023

DK Suresh also flayed the saffron party for hurrying the road works that have caused 'severe distress in Ramanagara & Mandya Districts'.

Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway has turned out to be a nightmare. This is the current status of the highway barely a week after inauguration by PM Modi, upon which ₹8,500 Crores have been spent. The water-logging has caused severe distress in Ramanagara & Mandya Districts. 1/4 pic.twitter.com/fW0uyzVOYA — DK Suresh (@DKSureshINC) March 18, 2023

BRS leader Y Sathish Reddy highlighted the pitfalls of rushing infrastructure projects for elections.

Have a look at the newly opened Bengaluru - Mysuru expressway which couldn’t withstand moderate rain, Never hurry & rush to open incomplete expressways for elections 👇 pic.twitter.com/SGGwKOSSyX — YSR (@ysathishreddy) March 18, 2023

Meanwhile, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), which had overseen the project, blamed locals for the waterlogging along the expressway.

“We had left space for drains but some of the villagers blocked the drains with mud which resulted in flooding. We are clearing it and the road will be open as usual,” NHAI project director B T Sridhar was quoted as saying by IE.