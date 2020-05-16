Debt-ridden farmer ends life

A farmer allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison due to debts at Kathriguppe in Kasaba hobli in the taluk on Saturday.

Ramappa (55), the deceased, had borrowed Rs five lakh from a bank, besides loans from private persons, said the police. He could not sell gladiolus flowers grown in three acres due to lockdown and was worried about repayment of loans, Narayanamma, the wife of the deceased, stated in a complaint.

He was rushed to the district hospital soon after he consumed poison at his house. But, he did not respond to treatment.