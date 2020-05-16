Debt-ridden farmer ends life Chikkaballapur district

Debt-ridden farmer ends life

DHNS
DHNS, Chikkaballapur,
  • May 16 2020, 22:33 ist
  • updated: May 16 2020, 22:40 ist

A farmer allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison due to debts at Kathriguppe in Kasaba hobli in the taluk on Saturday.

Ramappa (55), the deceased, had borrowed Rs five lakh from a bank, besides loans from private persons, said the police. He could not sell gladiolus flowers grown in three acres due to lockdown and was worried about repayment of loans, Narayanamma, the wife of the deceased, stated in a complaint. 

He was rushed to the district hospital soon after he consumed poison at his house. But, he did not respond to treatment.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Loans
Private persons
bank

What's Brewing

The father on the bridge and the son he wanted to see

The father on the bridge and the son he wanted to see

Mobiles can be potential carrier of COVID-19: Doctors

Mobiles can be potential carrier of COVID-19: Doctors

COVID-19 cases spike as migrants, others return home

COVID-19 cases spike as migrants, others return home

Donald Trump keeps raising 'Obamagate' - What's that?

Donald Trump keeps raising 'Obamagate' - What's that?

Kids with cancer are not at higher COVID-19 risk: Study

Kids with cancer are not at higher COVID-19 risk: Study

Here is a guide on how to wear your COVID-19 mask

Here is a guide on how to wear your COVID-19 mask

How politics is hampering COVID-19 battle in Bengal

How politics is hampering COVID-19 battle in Bengal

 