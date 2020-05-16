Debt-ridden farmer ends life

A farmer allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison due to debts at Kathriguppe in Kasaba hobli in the taluk on Saturday.
Ramappa (55), the deceased, had borrowed Rs five lakh from a bank, besides loans from private persons, said the police. He could not sell gladiolus flowers grown in three acres due to lockdown and was worried about repayment of loans, Narayanamma, the wife of the deceased, stated in a complaint.
He was rushed to the district hospital soon after he consumed poison at his house. But, he did not respond to treatment.
The father on the bridge and the son he wanted to see
Mobiles can be potential carrier of COVID-19: Doctors
COVID-19 cases spike as migrants, others return home
Donald Trump keeps raising 'Obamagate' - What's that?
Kids with cancer are not at higher COVID-19 risk: Study
Here is a guide on how to wear your COVID-19 mask
How politics is hampering COVID-19 battle in Bengal