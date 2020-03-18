Digvijaya cries foul, says cops stopped him from meeting MP MLAs

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said on Wednesday that he was on a fast as a sign of protest after he was prevented from meeting rebel party MLAs from Madhya Pradesh who are lodged in a hotel here.

Singh, along with KPCC president-designate D K Shivakumar and other leaders, was taken into preventive custody by the police outside the Yelahanka hotel, where drama prevailed.

According to Singh, he wanted to meet the MLAs as they are voters for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections in which he is contesting. “As a Rajya Sabha member and as the Congress’ candidate in the elections to be held on March 26, it’s my right to approach voters,” Singh told a news conference.

“I was told they’re staying in a hotel. It’s a public place where anyone can go. Why was I stopped by the police? If the guests at the Ramada hotel didn’t want to meet me, they could’ve stayed in their rooms. But why should the Karnataka police stop me? Under what law was I stopped from entering the hotel? Why did the Karnataka police misbehave with me,” Singh, the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister,

asked.

There are 22 rebel MLAs staying in Bengaluru. They have pledged allegiance to Jyotiraditya Scindia, who deserted the Congress and joined the BJP.

Singh said the BJP was trying to topple the “duly-elected” Kamal Nath government. “This operation happened on the directions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah,” Singh charged. “I appeal to my MLAs, you won on the Congress’ symbol. Party workers helped you become MLAs. I request with folded hands, don’t do this,” he said.

The issue created ruckus in the Karnataka Assembly as well, with Congress members jumping to the well of the House. “Members of this House have been arrested. Is there rule of law? Is this democracy?” Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah screamed, while BJP ministers J C Madhuswamy, Jagadish Shettar, K S Eshwarappa among others objected to the Congress raising a “political” issue on the floor of the House.

Meanwhile, Adal Singh Kansana, one of the 22 rebels, said in a video message that all the MLAs were in Bengaluru on their own accord. “We don’t want to talk to anyone. For one year, they didn’t listen. What will they listen in one day?”