Direct 'darshan' for senior citizens at Muzrai temples

Senior citizens aged 65 years and above need not queue up at 358 state-run temples for darshan as they will get direct entry for worship, the Ramalinga Reddy-led Muzrai department said on Wednesday.

The Muzrai department has issued a circular based on a petition by the All Karnataka Hindu Temples Archakara, Agamikara and Upadhivanta Federation.

Senior citizens can skip the queue in any of the 202 Category 'A' and 156 Category 'B' Muzrai temples. This includes the Dodda Ganapathi, Banashankari and Dharmaraya Swamy temples in Bengaluru, Kukke Shree Subrahmanya temple in Dakshina Kannada, Renuka Yallamma temple in Belagavi, and others.

"Of late, there has been a considerable increase in the number of devotees visiting temples that come under the department. It becomes difficult for senior citizens to wait in the queue," the circular issued by Muzrai commissioner Basavarajendra H stated.

"It is directed to make arrangements for senior citizens aged 65 and above to get quick darshan upon them producing age proof or Aadhaar," it further added.

Temple authorities have been directed to earmark a separate space, if available, for senior citizens.

The circular also asked temple authorities to set up a help desk to assist senior citizens with quick darshan.