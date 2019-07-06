Dissolution of Assembly one of the options: Cong leader

In the face of a political crisis, what with 11 legislators tendering resignation, a top Congress leader did not rule out the possibility of dissolution of the Karnataka assembly.

“That’s one among the many options before us, but the high command will take the final call,” Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) working president Eshwar Khandre told reporters.

Dissolution of the present Assembly will require a unanimous decision to be taken by the Cabinet. Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has left Newark, New Jersey, in the US and is scheduled to land in Bengaluru late Sunday evening.

Earlier in the day, Khandre met senior party leader Ramalinga Reddy to convince him against resigning. “Those who were loyal to the party have resigned. But let’s wait and see,” Khandre said.

AICC general secretary in-charge of Karnataka KC Venugopal is slated to arrive in Bengaluru on Saturday evening to take stock of the situation. He is expected to discuss with top leaders the way forward.

It is speculated that Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president Dinesh Gundu Rao has been asked to cut short his private Europe sojourn and return to Bengaluru.

“We will wait and watch the developments," BJP state president BS Yeddyurappa says. Asked if he would approach the Governor, he says: "We won't do anything like that.”

Congress' Rajarajeshwari Nagar MLA Muniratna confirms his decision to resign. "We've brought everything to Ramalinga Reddy's notice. He's a 7-time MLA. He's built the party in Bengaluru. We are one under his leadership," he says.