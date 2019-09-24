DKS bail plea: Special court to pass order today

Special Court Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar will pass an order on former minister D K Shivakumar's bail application on Wednesday.

Shivakumar, who was arrested by Enforcement Directorate under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on September 3, is in judicial custody.

While Shivakumar sought the bail on health grounds, the ED opposed the bail saying accused may influence witness and tamper proofs.

The ED had in September last year registered a money laundering case against Shivakumar, Haumanthaiah, an employee at the Karnataka Bhavan in New Delhi, and others.

The case was based on a charge sheet (prosecution complaint) filed by the Income Tax Department against them last year before a special court in Bengaluru on charges of alleged tax evasion and "hawala" transactions worth crores.

The I-T department has accused Shivakumar and his alleged associate S K Sharma of transporting huge amount of unaccounted cash on a regular basis through "hawala" channels with the help of three other accused.

So far nine persons including Belagavi Rural Assembly segment Congress MLA Laxmi Hebbalkar have appeared before the ED for inquiry in connection with this case.