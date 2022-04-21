Dr Shivram Karanth Layout: SC directs BDA to regularise 870 buildings

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Bangalore Development Authority to regularise 870 buildings falling under the Dr K Shivaram Karanth layout as per the recommendation of the Justice A V Chandrashekar Committee's 13th report.

A bench of Justices S Abdul Nazeer and Sanjiv Khanna directed the Commissioner of BDA to issue regularisation certificates to the applicants in a transparent manner under the supervision of the committee within a period of four weeks.

The court also directed the state government's department of Housing to file an affidavit in relation to the nature of construction which it is going to put up in the 150 acres of land to be allotted by the BDA in terms of its previous order of March 31, 2022, after consulting the committee, within a period of two weeks.

It also accepted a recommendation by the committee and quashed acquisition proceedings taken out with regard to buildings belonging to Shree Renuka Adiparashakthi Temple where there are seven temples, yoga shala, kitchen, dining hall, servant quarters, etc.

"We are satisfied that the committee was justified in seeking quashing of the acquisition proceedings in relation to the lands by the authorities in November, last year," the bench said.

"We further direct the BDA not to take possession of the lands. It is made clear that regularisation of the constructions in these lands is subject to the said Temple utilising the lands for their religious and associated activities only and not for any other purpose and also subject to obtaining approval from the BDA or any other competent authority for putting up structures thereon. Levy of betterment tax may be considered later on," the bench added.

The court, which was examining compliance of its 2018 judgement on Dr K Shivaram Karanth layout, directed the BDA to file a further status report within two weeks.

Watch latest videos by DH here: