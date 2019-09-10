ED summons DK Shivakumar's daughter Aisshwarya

Enforcement Directorate officials on Tuesday issued summons to Aisshwarya- daughter of beleaguered Congress leader D K Shivakumar.



The officials visited Shivakumar's Sadashivanagar residence in the city and delivered the summons notice. They have directed her to appear before investigating officials on September 12. This comes as a blow to Shivakumar, who is currently under ED custody in Delhi till September 13, when his bail petition is expected to come up for hearing.

The summons to Aisshwarya came in the wake of allegations that the Congress leader had invested several crores in her name. In his election affidavit in 2018, Shivakumar while declaring assets to the tune of Rs 618 cr had also declared properties to the tune of Rs 108 cr registered in the name of his daughter.

While he has two other children - Aabharana and Aakash. no high-value assets were registered in their names.

It can be recalled that the ED had arrested Shivakumar on September 3, after he was summoned to the ED office in Delhi on August 30. He was questioned for four days before ED officials took him into custody for allegedly not cooperating with the investigation.