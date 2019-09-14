Edu minister hints at teacher-friendly transfer policy

Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S Suresh Kumar on Saturday said that the state government will introduce a teacher-friendly transfer policy soon.

He was speaking at a Hindi language teachers’ conference and Hindi Diwas programme here. The minister said there is a huge debate about the transfer of teachers and felt that something wrong in the process. The concept of compulsory transfer is not right for the teaching fraternity, he said.

Speaking about the Hindi language, he said, “We need to respect all the languages and the Hindi language should not be forgotten and opposed. We shall learn Hindi but, it must not be imposed.”

Later, speaking to reporters, he said, “N Mahesh, when he was the education minister, had proposed open book examination. We will decide it after discussing the issue,” he said.