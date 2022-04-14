Eshwarappa resigned voluntarily; no pressure from high command, says CM

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister K S Eshwarappa will resign voluntarily and there was no pressure from the party high command for him to step down.

Responding to media queries on Eshwarappa's decision to step down as minister on April 15, Friday, Bommai said that Eshwarappa was stepping down by taking moral responsibility. "The decision was not due to the demands of the Opposition Congress," he said. Congress had launched a dharna demanding the resignation of Eshwarappa, following the suicide of contractor Santosh Patil.

"There was no pressure from the high command. We had just kept them informed about the developments (following the suicide)," the CM said.

According to Bommai, Eshwarappa spoke to him in the evening - ahead of his resignation. "He has thought through his decision. He said that he was confident of not being involved in the suicide in any manner," he said.

However, Eshwarappa was of the view that delaying the resignation would embarrass the government and allow room for various rumours. "To avoid this and to ensure that the investigation is completed as soon as possible (he resigned)," Bommai said, adding that the minister was confident of coming out as innocent following the investigation.

"He told me that he wouldn't continue as minister (until the investigation was complete)," the CM added.

