Faction supporting Karnataka CM B S Yediurappa to take grievance to Delhi

The bickering between factions of the ruling BJP unit is all set to reach the party high command in the national capital once again.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s political secretary M P Renukacharya said that a delegation of MLAs will travel to New Delhi and file a complaint on the continued attack by disgruntled BJP members against the state government.

"We will meet national leaders in Delhi and press for the expulsion of such legislators," Renukacharya told reporters after meeting Yediyurappa.

The development came after BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal and Tourism Minister C P Yogeeshwar resumed their criticism of the Yediyurappa administration and the alleged interference of CM’s son BY Vijayendra in the government, fueling speculation over change in leadership.

Renukacharya said that the comments on leadership change and attacks on Yediyurappa cannot be tolerated. "Anyone making such statements can do so after resigning as a legislator...Talking against Yediyurappa is like talking against the party," he said.

"We are warning them. Repeatedly issuing statements to embarrass Yediyurappa is not right," Renukacharya said, adding that they would meet the national leaders during the upcoming Lok Sabha session.

Another MLA MP Kumaraswamy dared those critical of the CM to resign and face elections again. "The party leadership has warned them already," he noted.

Renukacharya and Kumaraswamy along with MLAs M Chandrappa, Arunkumar Pujar and others met Yediyurappa at his official residence, earlier in the day.