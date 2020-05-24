Fake tweet in MP’s name on M’luru man’s suicide triggers flutter

A 28-year-old man from Kalladka committed suicide by jumping into River Nethravathi at Panemangaluru, in Bantwal on Sunday.

The youth was identified as Nishanth (28). A group of youths - Shamir, Mohammed, Tausif, Zahid, Jayeed, Muqtar and Arif – who were nearby, jumped into the river to rescue him.

After the youths brought him to the banks of the river, he was given first aid and was taken to the government hospital in Bantwal, where he was declared dead.

The video of the youths jumping into the water to rescue the man has gone viral on social media. The reason for the man taking the extreme step is not known. A case was registered at Bantwal town police station.

Shobha clarifies

A fake tweet in the name of Udupi-Chikmagalur MP Shobha Karandlaje said, “received an information that Jihadis had allegedly murdered Hindu organisation’s Nishanth from Kalladka. I have already asked Amit Shah to initiate action against Jihadis.”

MLA U T Khader, condemning the tweet, urged the MP to give a clarification.

Later, Shobha clarified that she hadn’t tweeted anything on the incident. She said, “edited tweet has been projected as my tweet. I have urged the Mangaluru Commissioner of Police to initiate strict action against those who circulate anything that aims at disturbing peace in the society.”