Family celebrates Deepavali with transgender women in Hubballi

A family in Hubballi celebrated the festival of lights in a unique way by inviting transgender women to their home to perform the ‘Lakshmi pooja’ on Saturday.

Social activist Manjunath Hebsur invited nine transgender women to his home in Navanagar, offered them sarees and other offerings, which a brother gives to his sisters during the festival time. In return, the ‘mangalamukis’ performed the Lakshmi pooja and sang devotional songs. They later lit lamps and burst green crackers.

“The entire celebrations was emotional and satisfying,” said Manjunath and added that he came in contact with these transgender persons during the lockdown period. “We were distributing Modi food kits and other essentials to them when they shared that no one invites them home to celebrate any festival or they have no festival to celebrate. That statement disturbed me. So I decided to invite them home.”

“They (transgender persons) did not just lit the lamp at our house, but also spread happiness in our family,” he said and thanked his wife Supriya Hebsur and daughter Ashvika for helping him in breaking the stereotypes and barriers.