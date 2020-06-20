Farmers block NH protesting K'taka's Land Reforms Act

Farmers block national highway protesting Karnataka's Land Reforms Act

Raju Gavali
Raju Gavali, DHNS ,
  • Jun 20 2020, 16:03 ist
  • updated: Jun 20 2020, 16:04 ist
Farmers blocking the Pune-Bengaluru national highway near Dastikoppa village in Kittur taluk in Belagavi district on Saturday demanding withdrawal of Land Reforms Act.

Farmers blocked the Pune-Bengaluru national highway near Dastikoppa village in Kittur taluk on Saturday in protest against the Land Reforms Act that facilitates the purchase of agriculture lands by non-farmers.

Read: Risky terrain - Karnataka cabinet rides through caution over land reforms

Farmers under the banner of Rait Sangha and Hasiru Sene blocked the national highway and raised slogans against the government for compromising the interests of farmers.
They expressed fear that the new law will facilitate realtors purchase agricultural lands and farmers will become landless.

Farmers demanded the Land Reforms Act be withdrawn in the interest of farmers and to ensure food security.

The protest was led by Jayashree Gurannavar, Ashok Yamakanamaradi and other leaders.
Verbal exchanges were also witnessed between farmers and motorists using the service road with the national highway being blocked during the protest.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Land Reforms Act
Karnataka

What's Brewing

Maharashtra's 150 forts documented with maps

Maharashtra's 150 forts documented with maps

In this layout, every drop is accounted for

In this layout, every drop is accounted for

Rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse to dim Africa, Asia

Rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse to dim Africa, Asia

COVID-19 brings out Left, Right's worst monetary plans

COVID-19 brings out Left, Right's worst monetary plans

 