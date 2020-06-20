Farmers block national highway protesting Karnataka's Land Reforms Act

Farmers blocked the Pune-Bengaluru national highway near Dastikoppa village in Kittur taluk on Saturday in protest against the Land Reforms Act that facilitates the purchase of agriculture lands by non-farmers.

Farmers under the banner of Rait Sangha and Hasiru Sene blocked the national highway and raised slogans against the government for compromising the interests of farmers.

They expressed fear that the new law will facilitate realtors purchase agricultural lands and farmers will become landless.

Farmers demanded the Land Reforms Act be withdrawn in the interest of farmers and to ensure food security.

The protest was led by Jayashree Gurannavar, Ashok Yamakanamaradi and other leaders.

Verbal exchanges were also witnessed between farmers and motorists using the service road with the national highway being blocked during the protest.