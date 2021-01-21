Farmers to take out massive parade on Republic Day

Members of Rajya Raitha Sangha and Hasiru Sene will take out a massive parade in Bengaluru on January 26, opposing the farm laws.

In a press conference here, Raitha Sangha president Kodihalli Chandrashekar said that the parade is held in support of the tractor parade to be taken out by farmers in Delhi on Republic Day. The farmers will take out a parade from Nelamangala to Bengaluru, in more than 10,000 tractors and other vehicles, he added.

The parade will start soon after Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa hoists the national flag. As many as 25,000 farmers will enter Bengaluru. The parade will reach Freedom Park via Yashvanthpur and Malleswaram.

Chandrashekar warned of launching an agitation if the police stop the farmers from taking out the parade. The farmers will participate in the parade by holding the national flags. Second freedom struggle will be launched on the day, if the government fails to withdraw the amendments to the Acts, he said.

