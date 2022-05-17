Foreign traveller dies near Hampi

Foreign traveller dies near Hampi

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 17 2022, 23:19 ist
  • updated: May 18 2022, 07:04 ist

A 67-year-old foreign traveller died of cardiac arrest near Anegundi in the taluk on Tuesday.

Selvanathan, a Singapore citizen, is the deceased.

He was on his way to  Nava Brundavana Gadde at Anegundi near Hampi when he suffered heart attack. 

