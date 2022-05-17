Foreign traveller dies near Hampi

A 67-year-old foreign traveller died of cardiac arrest near Anegundi in the taluk on Tuesday.
Selvanathan, a Singapore citizen, is the deceased.
He was on his way to Nava Brundavana Gadde at Anegundi near Hampi when he suffered heart attack.
