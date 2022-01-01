Former minister urges Karnataka govt to make conversion numbers public

Senior political leader P G R Sindhia has urged the state government to release statistics on the number of people who converted to other religions in Karnataka in the last 10 years.

To a query on the Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill which the state government is planning to pass in the Legislative Council, the former minister said, “Before speaking for or against the bill, the state government should place the statistics on the alleged conversion. None are in favour of forceful conversion. A few have been unanimously converted to other religions. However, the ruling party wants to debate on the conversion for the sake of votes.”

He slammed individual-oriented politics in the state, which he said is favoured over issue-oriented politics. The credibility of politicians should be increased through their actions and utterances, he noted. "Politicians are merely engaged in mudslinging against each other. It looks like the politics in Karnataka revolves around eight to 10 politicians. Owing to the mudslinging, the credibility of politicians is at stake,” he said.

On CM Basavaraj Bommai's remarks on pension for emergency detainees, Sindhia said, “None of the detainees had asked for the pension so far. I do not why the government wants to go for it. If they are planning to implement it, then the government should ensure that it is not misused."

