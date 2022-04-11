Dharwad: Men vandalise stalls of Muslim vendors, 4 held

Four held for vandalising stalls of Muslim vendors in Dharwad

Protests have come up, condemning the incident

Shrinidhi R
Shrinidhi R, DHNS, Dharwad,
  • Apr 11 2022, 15:29 ist
  • updated: Apr 11 2022, 15:41 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Images

Dharwad Rural Police arrested four persons for vandalising stalls of Muslim vendors at Nuggikeri Hanuman Temple premises near Dharwad on Saturday.

The accused, Mailarappa Guddappanavar (27), Mahaling Aigali (26), Chidanand Kalal (25) and Kumar Kattimani (26), arrested on Sunday are local Sri Ram Sene activists, the Superintendent of Police P Krishnakant said. Eight persons have been named in the FIR and the search for others is on, said the police.

Protests have come up, condemning the incident. JD(S) workers and Anjuman Society members took out a rally and submitted a memorandum to the district administration and police commissioner asking to contain acts of Hindu extremists.

Check out DH's latest videos

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Dharwad
Karnataka
Karnataka Police
Crime
Sri Ram Sene

Related videos

What's Brewing

Kolkata cafe run by HIV-positive youths breaks stigmas

Kolkata cafe run by HIV-positive youths breaks stigmas

Tweaking tech to weed out online trolls and bullies

Tweaking tech to weed out online trolls and bullies

How colour helps tropical birds survive

How colour helps tropical birds survive

N Korea celebrates 10 years of Kim as top party leader

N Korea celebrates 10 years of Kim as top party leader

Ukrainian farmers await wheat harvest amid Russia war

Ukrainian farmers await wheat harvest amid Russia war

Sunak and wife's tax files: What is a non-dom status?

Sunak and wife's tax files: What is a non-dom status?

Mumbai heatwave leaves fewer fish for women sellers

Mumbai heatwave leaves fewer fish for women sellers

Echoes of ancient India in Baekje Buddhism birthplace

Echoes of ancient India in Baekje Buddhism birthplace

Yash: 'KGF' was a glorious journey

Yash: 'KGF' was a glorious journey

Shiv Subramaniam: Artist who carved a niche for himself

Shiv Subramaniam: Artist who carved a niche for himself

 