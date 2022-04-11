Four held for vandalising stalls of Muslim vendors in Dharwad

Dharwad Rural Police arrested four persons for vandalising stalls of Muslim vendors at Nuggikeri Hanuman Temple premises near Dharwad on Saturday.

The accused, Mailarappa Guddappanavar (27), Mahaling Aigali (26), Chidanand Kalal (25) and Kumar Kattimani (26), arrested on Sunday are local Sri Ram Sene activists, the Superintendent of Police P Krishnakant said. Eight persons have been named in the FIR and the search for others is on, said the police.

Protests have come up, condemning the incident. JD(S) workers and Anjuman Society members took out a rally and submitted a memorandum to the district administration and police commissioner asking to contain acts of Hindu extremists.

Check out DH's latest videos