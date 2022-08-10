Gadag in Karnataka tense after stabbing on Muharram

Gadag in Karnataka tense after stabbing incident on Muharram

Toufeeq Hosamani (23) and Mustaq Hosamani (24) were stabbed in Mallasamudra village near Gadag during the procession on Tuesday

IANS
IANS,
  • Aug 10 2022, 11:33 ist
  • updated: Aug 10 2022, 17:36 ist
The police claim that the incident had taken place due to old rivalry. Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Tension gripped Gadag district on Wednesday, a day after two youths were stabbed during a Muharram procession.

Security has been intensified in sensitive areas to avoid any untoward incident.

Toufeeq Hosamani (23) and Mustaq Hosamani (24) were stabbed in Mallasamudra village near Gadag during the procession on Tuesday. The youth sustained injuries on their abdomen, chest and legs.

The condition of Toufeeq Hosamani is said to be critical. The injured have been admitted to GIMS hospital. The police claim that the incident had taken place due to old rivalry.

Following the incident, Somesh Gudi, Yallappa Gudi and their associates were taken into custody. In retaliation, the victims' families along with hundreds of community members, including women, attacked the house of accused Somesh Gudi.

The violent mob had smashed the doors, windows of the house and assaulted the family members.

