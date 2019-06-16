Govt decides not to set up new universities in state

Considering the quality of education, development of infrastructure, lack of funds, falling enrolment rate in the newly set-up universities, the government has taken a conscious decision not to set up any new university.

The decision, according to sources, was taken during the general council meeting of the Karnataka State Higher Education Council (KSHEC) recently. Further, the Centre’s proposed New Education Policy (NEP) has also forced the government to relook at its policies.

According to sources in the department, vice-chancellors of universities and other academicians present in the meeting passed a unanimous resolution not to set up any new universities either - government private - at least for a while.

“Some of the universities set up by the government, like the Karnataka Music University, the Karnataka Janapada University, the Krishnadevaraya University and Davangere University, are suffering due to lack of funds,” said the vice-chancellor of a state

university, also a member of the KSHEC.

Currently, there are as many as 28 state-run universities, 17 private universities and 11 deemed-to-be universities in the state.

“There were some new applications for private university status, but it has been decided to stop the process for a while,” said a senior official of the department of higher education.

Confirming the decision to DH, additional chief secretary to higher education department B H Anil Kumar said, “It was decided in the council meeting not to start or give permission for setting up any new university.”

Prof M K Sridhar, a member of the New Education Policy committee, said, “we have recommended in the draft policy to consolidate the universities. Currently, there are around 800 universities in the country and as many as 40,000 colleges. We have recommended downsizing this number in general.”

No Tipu varsity

The proposal to establish a university in the name of Tipu Sultan has been rejected by the higher education department.

It is the second such proposal the department received in the last three years.

“When there is a decision not to set-up any new university in the state, there is no question of approving the proposal to start a university in the name of a particular personality,” said an official of the department.