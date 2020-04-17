Govt for developing blueprint for water utilisation: Jarkiholi

The state government is making efforts to develop a blueprint charting out the state’s needs for drinking water, ground water recharge and industrial water consumption, Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi has said.

The minister, who held a meeting with retired secretary of the department Captain Raja Rao, said that the blueprint would help map water supply and utilisation. Mulling a State Irrigation Commission, to plan for requirements over the next three decades, the minister said he would discuss the constitution of the commission with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.

Batting for inter-state linking of rivers, Jarkiholi said he would discuss the same with the union water resources minister. That apart, a comprehensive plan would be developed for drip irrigation. A decision would also be taken to come up with policies for largescale lift irrigation projects, he added.

As for the projects lined up for this year, officials in the department said emphasis would be given for completing the existing projects that were in the final stages.

“Owing to the current crisis, the government will have to re-strategize how funds will be allocated and the department will have to tweak its action plan. The priority is on drinking water projects. As for irrigation, emphasis will be given to ensure that the canals are in good shape to facilitate water flow once the monsoon period sets in,” an official in the department informed.