Govt freezes direct recruitment as 'economy' measure

The B S Yediyurappa administration has put direct recruitment on hold as an ‘economy’ measure to cut costs even as the state government faces severe financial difficulty in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a circular issued on Monday, Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) I S N Prasad said direct recruitment to all posts, including backlogs and the Kalyana Karnataka cadre, have been put on hold for the 2020-21 financial year until further orders. “This order applies to even those posts to which recruitment approved by the finance department is in various stages.”

The circular stated that it was necessary to “mobilise resources” to bring the financial situation to normalcy in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. “For this, it is necessary to prune government expenditure,” the circular, which mentioned that it had Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s approval, said.

When contacted, Prasad said, “We intend to do this only for (the) current year.” The circular pertains to new posts or those that are being freshly filled up, he

added.

During the pandemic, there were plans by the Health and Family Welfare department to directly recruit some 1,900 doctors, and rules were also framed for the purpose. The freeze is likely to affect this as Finance department has issued the order to all government departments.

The state government was walking a tight rope in terms of finances even before the pandemic. Yediyurappa had conceded in his budget speech that Karnataka was facing “unprecedented” economic difficulties after state’s allocation in share of central taxes was reduced. The effect became more pronounced as economy nosedived during the lockdown, with revenue sources drying up, adding to the governments’ woes.