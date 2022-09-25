Govt offices in Karnataka to display anti-graft boards

All government offices in the state will have anti-corruption boards for one year starting Gandhi Jayanti on October 2.

The chief minister’s office has agreed to a proposal by the Citizen Enquiry Council and CEC Trust.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s principal secretary N Manjunath Prasad has issued a note to the Department of Personnel & Administrative Reforms (DPAR) to take necessary action.

According to the note, the Citizen Enquiry Council and CEC Trust has proposed a campaign under which all government offices will have a board that reads: “No one needs to pay me a bribe. I will not be a corrupt officer”.

The chief minister office agreeing to this campaign comes at a time when the Congress is attacking the BJP government on the ‘40% commission’ allegation levelled by the Karnataka State Contractors Association.