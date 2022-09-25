Govt offices in Karnataka to display anti-graft boards

Govt offices in Karnataka to display anti-graft boards

The chief minister’s office has agreed to a proposal by the Citizen Enquiry Council and CEC Trust

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 25 2022, 22:29 ist
  • updated: Sep 26 2022, 05:22 ist

All government offices in the state will have anti-corruption boards for one year starting Gandhi Jayanti on October 2.

The chief minister’s office has agreed to a proposal by the Citizen Enquiry Council and CEC Trust.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s principal secretary N Manjunath Prasad has issued a note to the Department of Personnel & Administrative Reforms (DPAR) to take necessary action.

According to the note, the Citizen Enquiry Council and CEC Trust has proposed a campaign under which all government offices will have a board that reads: “No one needs to pay me a bribe. I will not be a corrupt officer”.

The chief minister office agreeing to this campaign comes at a time when the Congress is attacking the BJP government on the ‘40% commission’ allegation levelled by the Karnataka State Contractors Association.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Karnataka News
Corruption

What's Brewing

Why you need to build a portfolio of mutual funds

Why you need to build a portfolio of mutual funds

'Mankading': A smear on India's first cricketing star

'Mankading': A smear on India's first cricketing star

Why are climate activists calling for reparations?

Why are climate activists calling for reparations?

The cost of hosting a FIFA World Cup

The cost of hosting a FIFA World Cup

Savour the twist in the tale

Savour the twist in the tale

Perennial Pols of Ahmedabad

Perennial Pols of Ahmedabad

 