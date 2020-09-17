Govt report red-flags gender gap in Karnataka

Women’s representation in higher levels of governance and in public services is woefully low in Karnataka, according to a government report on Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), one of which is gender equality.

Even though Karnataka is ranked seventh in India for gender equality as per the SDG index, it leaves much to be desired when it comes to women’s representation in public services.

According to the report, there is only 29% of women's representation in the IAS, 28.46% when it comes to High Court judges, 13% in IFS, a mere 7% of female police officers and an abysmal 3.57% in the state Legislative Assembly.

A committee headed by retired IAS officer Neela Gangadharan, which is looking into various aspects of gender equality in the state, has set a target for increasing the proportion of women professionals across these institutions to 50% by 2030 and to ensure the 33% reservation due for women in state legislature.

“Women’s participation in decision-making process is a basic requirement of their empowerment. To enable the state to function as women’s agency, political participation of women is essential. Participation of women in governance offers options for women to utilise state resources and services for their development,” the report said.

However, the situation was more optimistic when it came to local self-government thanks to reservation. Women's representation is 51% in gram panchayats and taluk panchayats and 50.6% in zilla panchayats. “They are being trained to participate effectively in governance and decision‐making process. Further, at village level, the proportion of women participating in Joint Forest Management Committees is 46% which is also significant,” the report said.

Increasing women’s access to higher education and training them to take up competitive examinations were among the proposed measures to increase representation.

Another area of concern is the wage gap: It has been estimated that women’s wage rate is only 70% of men’s.

“Along with ensuring reservation, what women officials need is to be given their due by recognising them for their good work,” said an IPS officer, requesting anonymity.

Anitha Gurumurthy, Executive Director, ITForChange, who is one of the members of the committee on gender equality, told DH, “Compared to other states, South Indian states fare better. But with regard to representation and legitimate participation, we have a long way to go.”