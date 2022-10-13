Govt to take ordinance route for land conversion reform

The state government will promulgate an ordinance enabling ‘automatic’ conversion of agricultural land to non-agricultural use within seven days, a major reform that authorities say will free up the land market.

Under the new system, all that will be needed for an agricultural plot to be converted for non-agricultural use is an affidavit by the landowner.

If the land is located in an area classified as residential or commercial in the master plan, then the conversion order will be electronically issued within seven days.

In places where there is no master plan — a village in a rural area, for example — the conversion order will be issued within 30 days.

Section 95 of the Karnataka Land Revenue Act will be amended for this reform, which Revenue Minister R Ashoka has been pursuing, to kick in. “The ordinance will be promulgated as soon as the Cabinet clears it. The draft is ready,” Ashoka told DH.

Conversion of land, known commonly as DC conversion as it is done by the deputy commissioners, is seen as a corrupt and cumbersome process. “This has been a problem for the last 30-40 years. That’s why so many revenue sites have come up. People get fed up and don’t wait for conversion orders,” Ashoka said.

“If an industrialist or someone wanting to build a home has to wait for 6-8 months for land-use conversion, then the person will lose interest.”

Simplifying the land conversion process based on the master plan was a 2021-22 Budget promise. “All cities in Karnataka have a master plan. Land conversion is less in the rural belt,” Ashoka pointed out.

Two years ago, the government liberalised agricultural landholding by allowing non-agriculturists to buy farmlands. The simplification of land conversion will not lead to a glut in the land market, Ashoka insisted. “Why will a farmer simply convert land? The farmer will do it only if there’s demand.”

Affidavits or self-declaration given by the landowners seeking land-use change will be subsequently checked for violations. “The land in question shouldn’t have any encroachment or be granted to SC/STs. If there’s violation, then the conversion order will get cancelled automatically,” Ashoka said.

At present, applications for land-use change are being submitted online. “The new system deals with reforms in the post-application process,” a senior revenue official said.

Ashoka said revenue inspectors, village accountants and tahsildars are opposing the land conversion reform “because they’ll lose out”.