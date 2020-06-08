Gowda confirms RS candidature, to file papers today

After much uncertainty over his candidature, former prime minister H D Deve Gowda has decided to contest the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls.

This announcement came on Monday, even as Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge filed his nomination for the polls and the BJP announced two candidates - Eranna Kadadi and Ashok Gasti.

JD(S) Legislature Party leader H D Kumaraswamy confirmed Deve Gowda’s candidature. “Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda has decided to contest the Rajya Sabha elections at the request of the party legislators, Sonia Gandhi and several national leaders...Thanks to Sri Deve Gowda for agreeing to everyone’s consensus,” Kumaraswamy said in a tweet.

“Deve Gowda has seen success and defeat from the people. By the people, he has acquired higher positions. It was not any easy task to persuade Deve Gowda to enter Rajya Sabha. Finally, he responded to everyone’s hope and ambition,” Kumaraswamy added.

Recently, the party legislators unanimously passed a resolution backing his candidature. However, the JD(S) supremo is said to have had some reluctance in taking the decision considering his age and especially after facing defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The senior leader recently turned 87. If he wins, this will be his second stint in Rajya Sabha. He was RS member from 1996-98.

While a candidate requires 45 votes to win, JD(S) has only 34 MLAs. The party is likely to get support from the Congress, to overcome the deficit in numbers.

When asked about the same, KPCC President D K Shivakumar told mediapersons that the Congress party high command’s decision was final in this regard. “We are all bound by what the party leadership decides. Sonia Gandhi has discussed the issue with us,” he said, not wanting to comment further on the issue.