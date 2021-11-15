Hacker Sriki’s life could be in danger: Siddaramaiah

Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 15 2021, 19:04 ist
  • updated: Nov 15 2021, 19:24 ist
Karnataka Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah. Credit: DH Photo

In a startling demand, Karnataka Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah on Monday asked the BJP government to provide police security to hacker Srikrishna, suggesting that his life could be in danger. 

Srikrishna alias Sriki is at the centre of the sensational Bitcoin case, which has created ripples in the state’s politics. 

“I demand that the chief minister should provide appropriate police security to Srikrishna, who is the protagonist of the Bitcoin scam,” Siddaramaiah said in a series of tweets. “This is necessary as there is a suspicion that many influential people are involved in the scam that has garnered worldwide attention.” 

According to Siddaramaiah, Sriki is in possession of crucial information regarding the scam. “The Bitcoin scam is technology-based white-collar crime. Information such as passwords to related accounts and such are only in the memory of Sriki. There are no written documents, it is said. In this backdrop, there could be a threat to Sriki’s life,” Siddaramaiah said. 

The Congress leader also pointed out the police’s charge sheet that notes Sriki’s usage of drugs. “Also, his father had accused the police of giving him drugs while in custody. Is he still on drugs? Did the police subject him to a medical test when he was arrested last? Was he given treatment if he was found to be a drug addict? The CM and home minister should specify,” he said. 
 

Siddaramaiah
Karnataka
Bitcoin
India News

