HDK not to attend winter session in Belagavi

Former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy, who is also the JD(S) legislature party leader, on Friday stated that he would not participate in the winter session of the State Legislature to be held in Belagavi.

"I have fixed the schedule of our Pancharatna Rathayatra, and I need time upto March 20 to cover 120 to 130 Assembly constituencies even if this Rathayatra is conducted continuously. Therefore, I am not taking part in the winter session," he said.

Kumaraswamy also said, JD(S) legislature party deputy leader Bandeppa Kashampur would discuss about the problems in the State in the winter session.

Pancharatna rathaatra is receiving very good response, and it would resume from Chikkanayanakahalli on Sunday (December 11). It would start in Kalyana Karnataka region from Bidar on January 3. Rathayatra in Kittur Karnataka would begin from Belagavi in February, he added.

'BRS to co-operate'

Clarifying that the JD(S) would contest in Assembly polls next year independently and it would not have any pre-poll alliance, Kumaraswamy also said, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (formerly known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi) leaders including Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao have openly said they would extend co-operation in boundary areas to support him (Kumaraswamy) to become the chief minister here.

"We have the confidence to come to power independently, and winning 123 to 130 seats is our target," he noted.

Kumaraswamy was in Hubballi on Friday evening on his way to attend a religious programme near Laxmeshwar in Gadag district, and he had came directly from Hyderabad, after attending a programme with K Chandrashekhar Rao there.

'BJP behind boundary issue'

Charging that BJP leaders in Karnataka and Maharashtra have no subject to speak about development, Kumaraswamy said, BJP leaders in both the states are raising boundary dispute issue just to divert the attention of people.

They are doing so in 'You act like hitting, and I act like weeping' manner. Belagavi boundary dispute is a closed chapter, and raising it is meaningless, he said.

Opining that BJP government in the State is limited only for announcements, Kumaraswamy alleged that projects like Mahadayi, UKP third stage or upper Bhadra are not being implemented, but the BJP government is giving loud publicity for mere announcements.