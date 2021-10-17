Hindu man assaulted for being with Muslim woman; 25 booked

As many as 25 people have been booked and a key accused, an auto driver, was arrested on charges of assaulting a Hindu man for being with a Muslim woman.

The woman, a native of Sankeshwar, in her complaint with Malamaruti police, has alleged that the incident occurred when she had come to the city to borrow money from a friend from Chinchali in Raibag.

“We hired an autorickshaw to reach a park to discuss the loan. The auto driver objected to her being with a man from a different faith. He drove us to a secluded place at Amannagar. On the way, four others boarded the auto. A while later 10 to 15 people arrived on bikes. They assaulted my friend with wooden logs and sharp weapons. They also snatched his mobile phone, Rs 50,000 cash, Aadhaar and ATM cards,” she alleged in the complaint.

According to sources, most of the accused are auto drivers. The police have initiated an investigation into the case. All those involved in the crime will be arrested soon, DCP Vikram Amte told DH.

