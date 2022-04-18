Hubballi violence: Cops to probe huge stock of stones, says HM

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said that a detailed probe was under way into the Hubballi stone pelting incident.

The police have also been directed to investigate the sharp stones stocked in large quantity and their source.

The police will find out the root cause of the incident and initiate stern legal action against all those involved in the incident, he said.

Prima facie, it appears that this incident is similar to the K G Halli and D J Halli violence incident in 2020, said Jnanendra.

Reacting to the stone pelting and violence that took place at old Hubballi late on Saturday evening, the home minister said there was no question of shielding anyone and those trying to take the law into their hands and create trouble will be dealt with seriously.

Protesting peacefully is the right of every citizen, but pelting stones and damaging public property is a serious offence, he said.

Even though it was a sporadic incident, the police have brought the situation under control and have handled the situation efficiently, he said.

Within a few minutes, hundreds of people gathered in front of the police station and started pelting sharp stones leading to violent clashes.

Police vehicles have been damaged and over a dozen policemen have been injured. A police inspector is seriously injured and is undergoing treatment, he said.

Additional police forces have been deployed in the violence-hit area and the police have been told not to spare anyone involved in the incident.

