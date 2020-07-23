In Covid-19 times, vector-borne diseases see a decline in Mysuru

There has been a steep decline in dengue and chikungunya cases in the district, thanks to the lockdown enforced to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the Health department authorities, the lockdown has resulted positively in terms of containing dengue and chikungunya cases. The spread of the vector-borne disease have declined as the movement of people was less during the lockdown.

The diseases spread through the bite of female mosquito (Aedes aegypti). The mosquito becomes infected when it takes the blood of a person infected with the virus. After about one week, the mosquito can transmit the virus while biting a healthy person. As people stayed indoors and there was hardly few travelers from other cities, the cases declined, according to the authorities.

In many cases, people travelling from other cities carry the infection and it spreads locally by mosquitos. This time, there is 50% decline in the diseases in the district. The cases of dengue and chikungunya witnessed a steep decline as the movement of people was low due to the outbreak of Covid-19. While the district reported 16 cases of dengue, 14 chikungunya cases were reported since January, according to the authorities.

The number of dengue cases in the district had soared to 843 in 2017 and declined to 49 in 2018. However, there were 122 cases and 74 chikungunya cases in 2019.

Normally, the district records 20 dengue cases on an average in June and almost double in July. But this time, the district recorded only a few cases. Apart from lockdown, continuous efforts of the department has resulted in the decline, officials said.

The Health Department has been conducting regular drives and health assistants are directed to conduct a door-to-door survey, in order to achieve success in reducing the cases of vector-borne diseases since 2017. Before Covid-19, health assistants used to visit the houses and take up necessary measures like cleaning tanks. But, due to the outbreak of Covid-19, the assistants are asked only to inspect the surroundings.

“Due to Covid-19, the personnel are asked to visit the houses, but, they are not allowed to go inside due to the fear of Covid-19. All these years, professionals used to inspect the full house, including bathroom, toilets,” said an officer.

Except for awareness rallies, all other activities such as surveys, door-to-door campaigns are in progress to contain the diseases, a doctor said.