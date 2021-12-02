In U-turn, Karnataka mandates testing only for arrivals from Omicron-hit countries

A day after Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar announced mandatory testing of all international passengers arriving in Karnataka, an official order by Principal Secretary, Health, TK Anil Kumar on Wednesday, mandated RTPCR testing for only those arriving from the Omicron-affected countries.

In a way, the Principal Secretary's fresh guidelines reiterated what the Centre had issued on November 30.

The revised circular by the Principal Secretary had no mention of the minister's instructions to test all international passengers.

Sources at the health department revealed that the move was close on the heels of what the Centre had done to the Maharashtra government.

"Maharashtra had ordered RTPCR testing of all international travellers at the Mumbai airport irrespective of country of origin (just like the Karnataka Health Minister has announced). As the orders were in contrast with the Centre's guidelines, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan had sent a missive to Maharashtra asking the state government to align with the Centre's order," the official pointed.

DH tried to reach out to both the Health minister Dr K Sudhakar and Principal Secretary, Health, asking whether the state government has made a U-turn on its announcement that was made at the behest of CM Basavaraj Bommai. Neither the minister nor the Principal Secretary responded to the calls.

