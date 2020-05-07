'Include tailors, cobblers in special package'

A BJP delegation met Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday and urged him to include several other communities that got “left out” out of the Rs 1,610 crore special package.

Yediyurappa was told by the delegation that the Vishwakarmas, Purohits, Archakas, tailors, cobblers, pot makers, those involved in flower-business and making of jute products, handicraft artisans and cooks need to be included in the special package.

“These categories of people are also in distress on account of lockdown. We need to take care of their interests also,” the delegation said in a memorandum to the CM.

The delegation consisted of BJP general secretary N Ravi Kumar, MLAs Narasimha Nayak (Raju Gowda), Shivaraj Patil, B C Nagesh and ex-MLA Prathapgouda Patil.