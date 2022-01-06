Indigenous jet trainer completes six-turn spin

  • Jan 06 2022, 22:34 ist
  • updated: Jan 07 2022, 06:49 ist

Hindustan Aeronautics Intermediate Jet Trainer (IJT), designed and developed by HAL for the stage-2 training of Indian Air Force pilots, has successfully demonstrated its ability to carry out six-turn spins to the right-hand and left-hand sides. 

Arup Chatterjee, Director (Engineering and R&D), said that the demonstration of the turn spin on both sides shows that the IJT has achieved a major milestone.

He attributed the success to the synergy between designers, flight operations and certifying agencies (RCMA and DGAQA). He expressed hope that with the completion of spin certification of the HTT-40 and the progress achieved in IJT, will soon see the IAF acquire the firm’s state-of-the-art trainers for stage I and II training of pilots.

HAL Chairman and Managing Director R Madhavan said that given the right resources and backing, HAL is capable of designing products that can meet any requirement of the Indian Armed Forces.

The IJT, which was conceived by HAL as a replacement to the ageing Kirans of the IAF fleet, had previously completed a demonstration of its capabilities in terms of altitude and speed envelope, load factor, satisfactory stall characteristics and limited armament capability as required by IAF. Spin testing had been pending following the temporary halting of flight tests in 2016.

The capability to enter and recover from spin is a necessity for a trainer aircraft in order to familiarise the trainee pilot to recognise departure from controlled flight and the actions required to recover from such situations. Achieving satisfactory characteristics during spin and an assured recovery from spin form a part of very crucial flight tests due to its unpredictability.

The aircraft was piloted by Group Captain H V Thakur (Retd) and Group Captain A Menon (Retd).

