Interim relief to certain officers as Karnataka HC orders status quo on 1998 KPSC batch

The high court on Wednesday passed an order of status quo in respect of a batch of Group 'A' and 'B' officers of the 1998 batch of gazetted probationers selected through KPSC.

A division bench headed by Justice G Narendar passed this order on the petition filed challenging the revised selection list of January 30, 2021, and the February 18, 2022 order of the Karnataka State Administrative Tribunal.

The Tribunal had declined to grant the plea sought by the petitioners against the revised list. They contended that the revised list seeks to disturb their postings/positions.

They also submitted that though there is no bar to hearing their individual grievances, the tribunal has refused to hear their case.

