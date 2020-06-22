Is Kanakapura lockdown voluntary? Deputy CM Ashwath Narayan wants to know

Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan seems to have taken exception to the “voluntary lockdown” of the Kanakapura Assembly constituency represented by state Congress president D K Shivakumar.

On Sunday, Shivakumar presided over an emergency meeting where it was decided that Kanakapura should be locked down till July 1 owing to the rising number of Covid-19 cases.

Kanakapura is in Ramanagara district and whose minister in-charge is Narayan. “There’s so much confusion. It is being shown as a voluntary lockdown even if it could be imposed. Let’s see,” Narayan told reporters.

Shivakumar, meanwhile, said he had not overstepped. “People have given me authority. I’m only doing my duty to save our people,” he said.

Based on the decision taken in a meeting chaired by Shivakumar, groceries and essentials will be available only between 7 am and 11 am. The SSLC exams will go on as scheduled.

As on June 22, the Ramanagara district has 84 active Covid-19 cases.

Narayan also said that lockdown was not necessary. “Both CM and PM have already said there won’t be another lockdown. Initially, there were shortcomings in our readiness because we didn’t know the behaviour of the virus. Now, we’re ready to face this. So, the way I see it, there won’t be another lockdown and there’s no need for panic.”