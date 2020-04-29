IT cell targets Bommai over CRPF commando arrest

Karnataka home minister Basavaraj Bommai was at the wrong end of a Twitter campaign on Wednesday, when sections of social media sought his resignation by trending #ResignHMBommai.

The source of the social media anger was the arrest and alleged custodial assault on CRPF CoBRA commando Sachin Savant by Sadalaga police in Belagavi district. He was arrested following a skirmish with local police for allegedly violating lockdown norms on April 23, after which CRPF had sought an inquiry into the arrest.

Prominent among the tweets using the hashtag was by right-wing commentator Chakravarty Sulibele, who shared images of bruises in the commando's buttocks.

Tweeting from his handle @astitvam, he said, "The issue of Cobra commando could have been solved easily by SP or the local leaders or finally by Home minister at least. But looks (like) total incompetence. Time to #ResignHMBommai or take the action immediately. @BSBommai

In another tweet, he attempted to communalise the issue in a tweet, saying

"Mistakes after mistakes

* ordered policemen not to use lathi against Tablighis

* Gave no protection to Asha workers on street

* Not adequate preparation before entering Padraynpura

* ordered Hindus to stop jatra and ‘requested’ Muslims 2 stop gathering

* Now This

#ResignHMBommai

Several of the tweets in the trend, appeared to be from a template, such as the one below, as many of those carryied the same text

"Justice should be prevailed even for politicians' kins who regularly violate the rules. Why you are targeting the innocent soldier Mr.Bommai #ResignHMBommai"

Few handles - likely from the IT cell - posted and retweeted the same tweets regarding the formalities on arresting a 'army personnel'.

The tweet read, "Protocol to be followed to arrest: Nearest military station headquarters need to be informed in written letter along with memorandum of arrest. The officer will be taken in custody by an IPS or state police officer of rank of equivalent or above seniority. #ResignHMBommai"