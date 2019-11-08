JD(S) to play decisive role in ULB polls, says Datta

Former MLA Y S V Datta said that JD(S) will play a decisive role in the ULB polls in Birur TMC.

Speaking during the campaign for JD(S) candidates in various layouts in Birur on Friday, Datta said, “Congress and JD(S) coalition had come to power in the last term of the council of TMC. However, owing to change in reservation, the post of president fell into the hands of the BJP.”

Zilla panchayat former member B P Nagaraj said, “JD(S) has been giving priority to simple and transparent administration along with the solution to local problems.”