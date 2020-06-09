Kalaburagi reports youngest coronavirus death in Karnataka

Kalaburagi reported the youngest COVID-19 fatality in Karnataka on Tuesday. A 17-year-old girl (P5900) from Kalaburagi district who had fever, headache and breathlessness was admitted on June 4 to a designated COVID-19 hospital but died on the same day.

She was suffering from demyelinating disease. It is a condition that results in damage to the protective covering (myelin sheath) that surrounds nerve fibers in the brain, optic nerves and spinal cord. When the myelin sheath is damaged, nerve impulses get slow or even stop, causing neurological problems.

Kalaburagi has reported 769 cases so far which is the second highest in Karnataka, only behind Udupi. 548 of these cases are still active. It has also reported eight deaths including the first COVID-19 death in India.

According to the last available state war room report, 38 patients above the age of 60 have died of COVID-19 in the state, 16 patients between the age of 50 and 60, nine between 40 and 50, and one patient between 30 and 40 years of age passed away.