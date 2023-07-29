Karnataka: 55.18% women register for Gruha Lakshmi scheme in a week, Belagavi leads the way

A week after the Gruha Lakshmi (GL) scheme was launched, 55.18 per cent women in the state have registered so far. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's home district Mysuru is in the second position in registration, after Belagavi.

On Thursday, 3,94,129 women, against the target of 6,91,620 women in Mysuru district, have registered under the scheme. 6,82,329 women, against 11,40,821 women in Belagavi, have registered, the highest in the state.

A total of 70,92,824 women have registered under the scheme across Karnataka against the target of 1,28,54,607.

In Bengaluru Urban, just 22.26 per cent women, that is 2,71,516, against the target of 12,19,828 women have registered under the scheme. However, in Bengaluru rural 81.24 per cent women, that is 1,90,089 women against the target of 2,33,987 have registered under the scheme.

Also Read | BBMP to set up helpdesk in every ward to aid 'Gruha Lakshmi' registrations

On a single day, on July 25, a total of 43,886 women had registered at various government centres of Mysuru district. That day, 19,291 women had registered in 222 Grama One centres, 21,161 women had registered in 256 Bapuji Seva Kendras, 3,334 women had registered in 30 Karnataka One and other Urban Local Body service centres of Mysuru district, according to Mysuru DC Dr K V Rajendra.

"Earlier, 60 registrations under GL scheme were slotted at each government centre per day, based on the data of ration card, for women who received SMS of date and venue. Now, they can directly come for registration, with ration card number, mobile phone with sim linked to Aadhar card and bank account to receive OTP," said Adithya, an operator at Bapuji Seva Kendra at Alanahalli Grama Panchayat, Mysuru.

"While our working hours are from 10 am to 5.30 pm, now there is a government order that we should work from 9 am to 8 pm. We have been asked to work on fourth Saturdays (holiday) also. They have told us that they would pay Rs 12 per registration to us. On Friday, from morning till 6 pm, we have done registration of nearly 300 women. We can do registration of only those whose ration card numbers are allotted to a particular centre. Many women are not aware of the rules. So, at least 30 such women returned," said Adithya.

"Before the Gruha Jyothi scheme was launched on June 18, we used to get 300 people per day for various services. After Gruha Jyothi and now GL schemes (July 20) are launched, people visiting the centre has increased by more than two fold. Besides catering to other services, including Aadhar update, collection of electricity, water, BSNL bills, we did registration of over 300 women under GL scheme on Friday. We work on Sundays too. Servers are faster now. Earlier, we worked in shifts from 8 am to 5 pm, 9 am to 6 pm and 10 am to 7 pm. Now we come at 8 am and work till 7 pm. There is no lunch break. We do it continuously. So, we ensure that at least one out of three persons are there in our Centre," said H D Hemavathi, operator at Karnataka One Centre, Siddartha Nagar.

Lalitha Thirupalya, 44-year-old widow, who serves as assistant (washing dishes) in a hotel had come from Thavarekatte, after work, to Bapuji Seva Kendra on Friday evening. She said, "I have a daughter studying BCom. With a rise in the price of cooking oil, LPG cylinder and all other groceries, this Rs 2,000 would be of great help".

Women identified as heads of households in the ration card (Anthyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY), Primary HouseHold (PHH) or BPL (Below Poverty line) or APL cards, with either her or her husband not paying Income Tax are eligible for the scheme.