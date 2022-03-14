Karnataka ACB graft cases make little headway

No action has been initiated against officers raided or trapped by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in the last five years due to delays in investigation, government data shows.

The situation sums up the agency's as well as the government's battle against corruption that involves headline-making raids — that yield eye-popping amounts of cash and other items — but little else.

Over the last five years, 310 cases were filed against 371 officials. But these cases are either stuck at the stage of investigation or a B report has been filed acquitting them of charges. At the most, the case is still being heard at various courts.

There are also allegations that some of the corrupt officials are continuing in service even after their retirement as in the case of an officer named NG Gowdaiah.

A raid on his properties had unearthed about 18 kg of gold apart from other documents.

However, soon after his retirement he was posted for six months at the Karnataka State Police Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation.

The data on inaction against corrupt officials raided by the ACB came in response to a question by BJP MLC YA Narayanaswamy in the Legislative Council.

"There hasn't been any action against officials raided by ACB," he said. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has recently assured that action will be taken against officials based on ACB reports, he added.

One of the main reasons for the slow progress in investigation was the delay by government departments to grant sanction to prosecute officials raided by ACB.

"There is a committee at the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms formed to grant prosecution sanction against those booked by the ACB. Several cases are stuck here due to the delay exercised in granting prosecution sanction," sources said.

