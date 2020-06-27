Karnataka announces total lockdown every Sunday starting July 5

Hit by a spike in Covid-19 cases, Karnataka has announced a daily dusk-to-dawn curfew starting June 29 and a total lockdown on all Sundays starting July 5.

The decision was taken at an emergency meeting Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa convened Saturday evening to discuss the Covid-19 situation with Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Bengaluru Covid-19 in-charge minister R Ashoka, Chief Secretary TM Vijay Bhaskar and others.

“Starting July 5, every Sunday will be under a total lockdown in the entire state,” Bommai told DH. “Also, we have decided to impose a curfew starting Monday from 8 pm to 5 am every day. Right now, the curfew timing is 9 pm to 5 am, but it’ll be advanced by an hour to 8 pm.”

Only movement of essential goods and supplies will be allowed on Sundays, the government said.

These curbs will be in place until further orders.

It was also decided to introduce a 5-day work schedule for all government employees. “They will not work on Saturdays and Sundays,” Bommai said. The 5-day work week for all government employees will start from July 10.

According to Bommai, the Sunday lockdown decision came in response to the rising Covid-19 cases and pressure from the media and the Opposition.

The government chose to start the Sunday lockdown from July 5 keeping in mind that the ongoing SSLC Class 10 exams will get over July 4. “We have decided to take tighter measures in Bengaluru and across the state, but we’re waiting for the SSLC exams to get over,” Ashoka said.

Apparently, a Saturday lockdown was also discussed. “Many such options were discussed. But we decided to see how these will work first,” Bommai said.

Under Lockdown 4.0, Karnataka had imposed a total lockdown on Sundays (May 24 and May 31). This was withdrawn under Unlock 1.0 that started June 1.