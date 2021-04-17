Karnataka asks Centre for 7,500 extra oxygen cylinders amid surge in Covid-19

Even as hospitals have been raising concerns about running out of oxygen cylinders, the state government has requested the Centre to provide 7,500 jumbo oxygen cylinders to Karnataka, Health Minister K Sudhakar said on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters, Sudhakar said the Centre had responded positively to the state government’s request. “We have also directed oxygen production companies to increase production and we will ensure that there’s no shortage of oxygen in hospitals,” Sudhakar added.

As for lack of beds in private hospitals in Bengaluru, Sudhakar said anyone facing a problem could reach out the helpline provided to get their issue addressed.

Meanwhile, in a meeting with all district officials, Revenue Minister R Ashoka, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Sudhakar pulled them up for not addressing certain repeated concerns such as errors in the data entry process of Covid-19 reports.

“There are many complaints that the reports are stating positive once and negative when tested in another place. This has to be addressed,” Bommai said. Data entry operators and others working on contract basis need to be paid on time and the Health department has to ensure adequate staff, the ministers directed officials.