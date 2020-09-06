Include Mysuru, Ballari in Smart City project: K'taka

Karnataka asks Centre to include Mysuru, Ballari in Smart City project

Pavan Kumar H
Pavan Kumar H, DHNS, Hubballi,
  • Sep 06 2020, 13:06 ist
  • updated: Sep 06 2020, 13:06 ist
Minister Byrati Basavraj. Credit: DH Photo

Urban Development Minister Byrati Basavaraj said Karnataka government has written a letter to Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs urging it to include four more cities in the Smart City project.

Speaking to media persons here on Sunday, he said Karnataka government has recommended including Ballari, Vijaypura, Kalaburagi and Mysuru under the Union government flagship programme of Smart City.

While the minister acknowledged that works under the Smart City project in seven cities that were selected earlier are not up to the satisfactory level, he said he would not debate over the reasons for the delay in the completion of the project, but would ensure that the pending projects are completed at the earliest.

He claimed that after he took over as the minister, development works in the department had an improved pace.

No dearth of funds

The minister also said that there was no dearth of funds for taking up of development works in urban areas. The fall in GST collection and other taxes has not hampered our works as we have received sufficient funds from the Union government also. The central government has also released Rs 500 crore under the Smart City project for the State this year, he said.
He blamed Covid-19 and heavy rains for the delay in implementing a few of the development works across the State.

“Road and other development work done during monsoon will not be of a good standard. So, we are slowing up things a bit,” he said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Karnataka
Smart City Mission
Ballari
Mysuru

What's Brewing

Life in the IPL Covid-19 bio bubble

Life in the IPL Covid-19 bio bubble

Blending real and virtual

Blending real and virtual

Always aiming for the stars

Always aiming for the stars

The lost (and found) art of gratitude

The lost (and found) art of gratitude

DH Toon | What did the hackers steal?

DH Toon | What did the hackers steal?

Home & beyond

Home & beyond

Mind over melody

Mind over melody

A big 2020 campaign question: Wait, what day is it?

A big 2020 campaign question: Wait, what day is it?

This whale’s harrowing tale is no exaggeration

This whale’s harrowing tale is no exaggeration

 