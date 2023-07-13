Karnataka BJP members protest Marithibbe Gowda’s remarks on PM Modi in Council

The Opposition BJP members took umbrage to JD(S) MLC Marithibbe Gowda’s repeated remarks on Thursday against Prime Minister Narendra Modi which led to a war of words and a protest in the Legislative Council.

Gowda, who was taking part in a discussion on thanks motion on Governor's speech in the Council, repeatedly referred to PM Modi’s catchphrase - Sab Ka Sath, Sab Ka Vikas and Man Ki Baat, to taunt BJP members. He continued to taunt despite Council chairman Basavaraj Horatti directing him not to speak much on PM Modi and instead focus on speaking about state programmes.

Gowda, who is likely to join Congress once his MLC term ends, was toeing the Congress' line of argument to criticise PM Modi.

“Our PM Modi is often seen on TVs and election speeches filled with Sab ka Sath, but his party has never fielded a single Muslim or Christian leader in the just concluded Assembly elections. Can this be called Sab Ka Sath?” Gowda said.

Similar references were made by him irked BJP members and especially BJP leaders like Tejasvini Gowda, N Ravi Kumar and Kota Srinivasa Poojary who led the charge against Gowda.

At this point, Congress members led by Naseer Ahamed, S Ravi and others countered the BJP members not to interrupt the member's speech who is only telling he truth.

This irked BJP even further and all BJP members entered well demanding that the Council chairman expunge the remarks made by Gowda.

Horatti intervened and directed the House to expunge all derogatory references attributed to PM Modi or any other person who is not a member of the House.

