Karnataka Bypolls: No cash, only liquor seized, says poll panel

A day after Congress leaders accused the ruling BJP of doling out cash for votes for the Hangal and Sindgi bypolls, the Election Commission on Friday said that only liquor had been seized by authorities enforcing the model code of conduct.

In a release, Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Meena said that the Election Commission had activated 99 flying squads and 303 static surveillance teams in the Hangal and Sindgi assembly constituencies where bypolls are scheduled on October 30.

According to the release, the flying squads and police personnel have seized 53.130 litres of liquor worth Rs 22,785.52. The Excise department has seized 353.470 litres of Indian-made liquor and other liquor worth Rs 1.85 lakh.

Also Read | Raid govt employees association president's premises to seize BSY's amassed wealth: Ex-Belur MLA

The flying squads, static surveillance teams and other authorities have seized nil cash, the release said.

This is based on the information gathered from poll-going district election officers and police superintendents, the Election Commission said.

The Election Commission’s release comes a day after Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah accused the ruling BJP of distributing Rs 2,000 for every vote in Hangal and Sindgi where hectic campaigning is underway. Even Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar charged BJP ministers with “carrying bags of money to distribute Rs 2,000-5,000”. In fact, Shivakumar urged voters to take the money, but vote for Congress.

Also Read | Protest against CM's remarks on moral policing

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has rubbished the allegation, accusing Shivakumar in return for carrying “sacks of money” during the Kundgol, Gundlupet and Nanjangud bypolls.

According to the Election Commission, 386 arms have been deposited since the model code of conduct came into effect on September 28. As many as 291 persons have been taken into preventive custody and 185 non-bailable warrants executed, it said.

The outcome of the Hangal and Sindgi bypolls are politically insignificant as losing both the seats will not numerically trouble the Bommai-led BJP government. However, the bypolls are a battle of prestige.

It is crucial for Bommai to assert himself by retaining Hangal, which is located in the Haveri district that he represents. A win in Sindgi, which the JD(S) had won in 2018, will be a gain for the BJP and the Congress.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: